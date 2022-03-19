Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Intuit makes up about 1.1% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,832,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.45.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $479.87 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.90. The company has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

