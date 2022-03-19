Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) PT Lowered to $4.00

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

