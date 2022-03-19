Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) PT Lowered to $4.00

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $3.23.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
