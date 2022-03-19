Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.37. 215,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.51. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $3.23.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44,888 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

