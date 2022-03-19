Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the bank on Sunday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63.

HLAN opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.73. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.48.

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Heartland BancCorp (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.