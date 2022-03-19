Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

HTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NYSE HTA opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.46 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,199,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,894,000 after acquiring an additional 573,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,792,000 after acquiring an additional 627,037 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

