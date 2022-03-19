Head to Head Survey: Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) versus Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kymera Therapeutics $72.83 million 30.73 -$100.22 million ($2.06) -21.01 Dyadic International $1.60 million 61.42 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kymera Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of Kymera Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics and Dyadic International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kymera Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $72.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.24%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Dyadic International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than Kymera Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Kymera Therapeutics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kymera Therapeutics and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kymera Therapeutics -137.60% -27.16% -18.67% Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Summary

Kymera Therapeutics beats Dyadic International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Dyadic International (Get Rating)

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

