Head to Head Survey: Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) versus Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 24.88% 10.13% 1.18% Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $94.45 million 4.83 $23.50 million $2.00 17.46 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 2.08 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.2% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.

About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts. The company was founded in March 2016 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, NM.

