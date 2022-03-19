Head-To-Head Review: PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) and Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD)

Real Brands (OTCMKTS:RLBD – Get Rating) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of PepsiCo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Real Brands and PepsiCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo $79.47 billion 2.83 $7.62 billion $5.49 29.65

PepsiCo has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brands.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Real Brands and PepsiCo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A PepsiCo 0 7 7 0 2.50

PepsiCo has a consensus price target of $172.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.86%. Given PepsiCo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PepsiCo is more favorable than Real Brands.

Volatility and Risk

Real Brands has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PepsiCo has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brands and PepsiCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brands N/A N/A N/A PepsiCo 9.59% 56.42% 9.41%

Summary

PepsiCo beats Real Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Real Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture of hemp based products. It offers tinctures, creams, and lotions. The company was founded on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in North Providence, RI.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc. manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region. It provides dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and spreads, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; dairy products; and sparkling water makers and related products. It serves wholesale and other distributors, foodservice customers, grocery stores, drug stores, convenience stores, discount/dollar stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, hard discounters, e-commerce retailers and authorized independent bottlers, and others through a network of direct-store-delivery, customer warehouse, and distributor networks, as well as directly to consumers through e-commerce platforms and retailers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

