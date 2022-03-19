Head-To-Head Analysis: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) and ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Blue Foundry Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A ESSA Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Foundry Bancorp $58.53 million 6.60 -$36.34 million N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp $70.18 million 2.67 $16.42 million $1.71 10.46

ESSA Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Foundry Bancorp and ESSA Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A ESSA Bancorp 24.54% 8.37% 0.90%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Blue Foundry Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of ESSA Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ESSA Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Stroudsburg, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.