HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vor Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Vor Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.79.

VOR stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.90 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $43.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Vor Biopharma will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,851,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 356,413 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 77,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

