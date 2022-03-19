Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

