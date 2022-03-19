Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 325 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $831,079.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.