Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 9.9% Over Last 7 Days

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $64.16 million and $31.88 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for $95.43 or 0.00228238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011430 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000182 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 689,365 coins and its circulating supply is 672,313 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.