Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 493.45%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Harpoon Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $35.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

HARP opened at $4.68 on Friday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. The company has a market cap of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 310.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.