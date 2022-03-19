Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) PT Raised to C$79.50 at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$79.00 to C$79.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDI. CIBC increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Cormark decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$64.14.

TSE:HDI opened at C$40.89 on Tuesday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$28.18 and a 1 year high of C$49.58. The stock has a market cap of C$969.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$42.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 5.28%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

