Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 191.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ingredion by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,195,000 after acquiring an additional 449,174 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ingredion by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,206,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,123,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,973,000 after acquiring an additional 120,623 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

NYSE INGR opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.89.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2 shares of company stock worth $170 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

About Ingredion (Get Rating)

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.