Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 400 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. 42.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $351.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $307.39 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

