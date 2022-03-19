Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 1,021 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 3,057.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EIX. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

Edison International Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.