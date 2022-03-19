Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

AMC Networks Profile (Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.