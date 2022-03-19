Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Gap Down to $55.44

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $55.44, but opened at $54.28. Hancock Whitney shares last traded at $54.16, with a volume of 5,768 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $44,084,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,602,000 after acquiring an additional 208,313 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after acquiring an additional 164,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.