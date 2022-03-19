Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Issues Earnings Results

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.94%.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.29. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99.

HALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

