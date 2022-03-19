GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on GURU Organic Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of OTC:GUROF opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. GURU Organic Energy has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.32.

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

