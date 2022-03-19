GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.