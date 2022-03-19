GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

