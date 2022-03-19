Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

GRFS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

Shares of GRFS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.21. 879,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,622. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $38,959,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,907,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,123 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Grifols by 448.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,240,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,499 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new position in Grifols during the fourth quarter worth $12,983,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at $11,042,000. 13.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

