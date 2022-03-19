Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($37.36) price target on Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($40.66) price target on shares of Grenke in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of ETR:GLJ opened at €28.50 ($31.32) on Friday. Grenke has a one year low of €20.98 ($23.05) and a one year high of €40.25 ($44.23). The company has a 50 day moving average of €27.65 and a 200-day moving average of €31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
