Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPOR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 718.17 ($9.34).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPOR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Great Portland Estates to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.10) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

GPOR traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) on Monday, hitting GBX 735.50 ($9.56). 442,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,261. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 636 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 810.50 ($10.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 739.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 744.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

