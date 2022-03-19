Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $25.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 817.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 846,333 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $998,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $591,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the third quarter worth $60,000. 61.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRPH traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,180. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

