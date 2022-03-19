Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Get Gracell Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gracell Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRCL opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $146.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $24.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.63.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 5,346.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gracell Biotechnologies (GRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gracell Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.