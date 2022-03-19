Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (CVE:GOG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 123,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 170,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$59.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18.

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for silver, zinc, copper, lead, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that consists of 4 mining concessions covering an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

