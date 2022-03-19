Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Golden Star Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 1,121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 50,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Golden Star Resources by 315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 42,062 shares during the last quarter. 25.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $451.71 million, a P/E ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.