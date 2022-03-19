Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUMN. Fundamental Research cut their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $92.80 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals (Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

