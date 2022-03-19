GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

GOCO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GoHealth from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded GoHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.64.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market cap of $474.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GoHealth has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,653,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,369,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dendur Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

