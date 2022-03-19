GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.64. 564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784. GN Store Nord A/S has a 12-month low of $129.75 and a 12-month high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.4678 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. GN Store Nord A/S’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.