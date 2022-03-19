Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Purchases $47,888.00 in Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $47,888.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $355.61 million, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.59%.

GWRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Global Water Resources by 27.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 65,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Global Water Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

