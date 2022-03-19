Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) (CVE:DFS – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 132,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 489,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.28. The stock has a market cap of C$50.20 million and a P/E ratio of -10.18.
Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. (DFS.V) Company Profile (CVE:DFS)
