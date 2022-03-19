Glencore (LON:GLEN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.67) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.37) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 485.63 ($6.32).

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 479.25 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 426.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 382.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

