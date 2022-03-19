Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,156. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Gladstone Land ( NASDAQ:LAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 119,382 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 65.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Land (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.