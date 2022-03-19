Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2022

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.