Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GTLB. Piper Sandler raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gitlab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.48. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Equities analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,007,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,875,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

