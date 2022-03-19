Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Geron Corporation is a scientific research company that is developing techniques for the health services industry. Their research is currently divided in three different areas. First, they are looking into telomeres and telomerase and their roles in cellular aging and cancer. Second, they are looking pluripotent stem cells as a potential source for the manufacturing of replacement cells and tissues. Lastly, the company is researching nuclear transfer as a potential mechanism for generating genetically matched cells and tissues. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

GERN stock opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $394.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.04. Geron has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $2.23.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Geron by 66.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 62,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 21.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron by 128.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 67,836 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

