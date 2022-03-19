Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) Short Interest Down 16.6% in February

Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of Genetron stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. Genetron has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $24.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Genetron in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Genetron by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Genetron by 18.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Genetron in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 20.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

