General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.47 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

GM opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

