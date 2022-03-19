General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GM. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.10.

NYSE GM opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. General Motors has a 1 year low of $39.75 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in General Motors by 295.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,074,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,360,000 after buying an additional 6,034,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,210,941,000 after buying an additional 2,891,781 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

