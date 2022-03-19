Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27.

Gencor Industries ( NASDAQ:GENC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 281.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gencor Industries during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

