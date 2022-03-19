Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 37,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 150,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$41.58 million and a P/E ratio of 460.00.
About Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI)
