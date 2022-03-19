Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives $10.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

GOTU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,618,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,697. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $570.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -1.09.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 47.02% and a negative return on equity of 92.01%. The business had revenue of $173.03 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.