GameStop (NYSE:GME) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.70 EPS

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70), MarketWatch Earnings reports. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of GME stock traded up $3.09 on Friday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,355. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GameStop has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.07 and a beta of -1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of GameStop by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,575,000 after buying an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GameStop by 306.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

