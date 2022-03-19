FY2023 EPS Estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.