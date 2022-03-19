FY2022 EPS Estimates for Novan, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Novan in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.36) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.89).

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.64. Novan has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $20.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Novan by 557.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 75,646 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. 8.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

