F&V Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

F&V Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Nucor by 28.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.53. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.