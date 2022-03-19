F&V Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,390 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up approximately 5.2% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADM stock opened at $83.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

